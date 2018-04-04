Teachers' pay claims are 'legitimate', admits Education Minister

Education Minister Richard Bruton has acknowledged that teachers do have "legitimate" pay claims.

Minister Bruton said that he is willing to respond to their demands for higher wages, but teachers cannot be the only public servants to get an increase.

The three main teaching unions are holding their annual conferences this week.

ASTI General Secretary Kieran Christie begins his address to Convention #ASTI18 pic.twitter.com/XBbzRjpzY9 — ASTI (@astiunion) April 4, 2018

They have threatened strike action if salaries do not improve and are putting particular emphasis on pay levels for new recruits and the restoration of recession cuts.

However Minister Bruton claims they have to be seen as part of a bigger picture:

"I've always recognised that there is a legitimate issue here being raised by the trade unions," he said.

"But the point I've always made is that I also have to look at other legitimate claims on the money I have to spend, and I have been able, over the last two years, to make provision for an additional 5,000 teachers."

