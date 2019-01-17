TDs tell Dáil woman has been 'refused' abortion at Coombe Hospital

A woman who has learned her foetus has a fatal foetal abnormality has been denied an abortion, according to two TDs.

Ruth Coppinger and Brid Smith told the Dáil they had been contacted by the woman, who says this is not what she voted for in last year's abortion referendum.

File photo of the Coombe Hospital.

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the case was a matter for doctors and that the law is very clear.

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger described the allegations:

She said: "I've been contacted by a woman who has a fatal foetal abnormality that has been certified by two consultants, and now it appears that the board of the Coombe Hospital is refusing her constitutional right that we all voted for to have an abortion at a time that she chooses.

"Instead, they have told her that she must wait another four weeks to see if there is a spontaneous miscarriage."