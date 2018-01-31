TDs form cross-party group to oppose National Planning Framework

The Government's been urged to make drastic changes to its 20-year strategy, amid claims it will result in a deep economic and social imbalance.

A group of cross-party TDs are joining forces to oppose the National Planning Framework, which is due to be published in the coming weeks.

A series of public meetings are to be held on the issue - the first is in Athlone on Monday night.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice says it is vital that things are done right.

"At the end of the day this has to go into the Dáil and be voted on,

"And the Government needs to work with all the different parties and none, to make sure we get this right,

"This isn't political, this needs to be doing good, doing the right thing - the legacy that's going to be left by this political class in 2018."

