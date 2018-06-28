TD Mattie McGrath calls for end to illegal immigration to Ireland

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has called for an end to illegal immigration to Ireland.

Mr McGrath says almost 14,000 people have tried to illegally enter the country since 2014.

The Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says he is proud of the fact Ireland doesn't think about immigrants the same way other countries do.

But TD Mattie McGrath wants action.

"These people are roaming around and all they have to do while they're here is sign on at a local garda station," he said.

"The garda stations aren't there and the gardai aren't in them, this is farcical."

"14,000 people have attempted to come in illegally, and we're here then talking about what's happening in America and elsewhere, we should mind our own shores, and protect our own people and our own families and have this dealt with immediately," he said.

- Digital Desk