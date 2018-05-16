TD describes new Dublin Bus colours as an 'anaemic blancmange'

Dublin Bus is to lose its iconic colour scheme and will feature a less prominent logo on its new-look fleet.

The livery will be introduced from October when British firm Go Ahead takes over 10% of the network.

The National Transport Authority insists it is not stripping Dublin Bus's branding, and that customers want the double deckers operated by both companies to look the same.

Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin John Lahart is against the change and described the new colour scheme as "anaemic, a blancmange of nothingness."

He said: "A highly symbolic piece of transport infrastructure in the city. The new brand for me speaks nothing with its colours to Dublin

"It relates in no way to Dublin or Dubliners, and is an anaemic blancmange."