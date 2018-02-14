TD criticised for suggesting renters would find cheaper homes northside

A junior minister is being criticised for suggesting hard pressed renters can find cheaper homes if they move to Dublin's northside.

New Daft.ie figures show Dubliners are paying €4,500 a year more than at the height of the boom.

Wexford TD Michael D'Arcy said there are areas to rent that are a 'fraction' of the cost, particularly as you move across the Liffey from the southside.

Fianna Fáil has hit out at the comments, claiming they are normalising the housing crisis.

Wexford TD Micheal D'Arcy.

