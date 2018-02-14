TD criticised for suggesting renters would find cheaper homes northside
A junior minister is being criticised for suggesting hard pressed renters can find cheaper homes if they move to Dublin's northside.
New Daft.ie figures show Dubliners are paying €4,500 a year more than at the height of the boom.
Wexford TD Michael D'Arcy said there are areas to rent that are a 'fraction' of the cost, particularly as you move across the Liffey from the southside.
Fianna Fáil has hit out at the comments, claiming they are normalising the housing crisis.
- Digital Desk
