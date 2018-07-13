TD calls for parents to be able to share maternity leave
13/07/2018 - 11:10:13Back to Maternity services Ireland Home
There are calls for parents to be able to share maternity leave.
Currently, mothers get 26 weeks maternity while fathers can take two weeks of paternity.
Fianna Fáil TD Fiona O'Loughlin believes a more balanced system is needed.
Her comments come after the party introduced a bill in the Dáil yesterday which would allow parents to share maternity leave.
Deputy O'Loughlin says it is important to start the conversation.
She said:
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here