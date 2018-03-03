TD apologises for tweeting 'tasteless and insensitive' image about Tallaght

A government TD has apologised after sharing an image online which suggested people do not want to pay for anything.

Noel Rock has also apologised specifically to Solidarity TD Paul Murphy whose image was used in the meme.

Deputy Rock said the post which he subsequently deleted was intended as a parody.

He has today apologised saying it was tasteless and insensitive and that it was not aimed at the people of Tallaght.
