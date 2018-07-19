Taxpayer has spent €91,000 euthanizing horses in Limerick this year

The taxpayer has spent €91,000 euthanizing horses in Limerick so far this year.

Figures show 107 out of 118 horses seized in the county have been put to sleep.

There are calls for the Department of Agriculture to develop a national strategy on horse management to help tackle the problem.

Sinn Féin Councillor for Limerick City East, Séighin Ó Ceallaigh says it is an ongoing problem.

- Digital Desk