Taxi drivers warn against bringing Uber into Irish market

Irish taxi drivers are warning against allowing Uber into the market, as the firm fights to get its license back in the UK.

A judge in London will decide today whether it has done enough to make it "fit and proper".

Uber – an app which enables users to book cars using their smartphones – was not issued with an operating licence in the UK capital after its current deal expired on September 30 last year, with Transport for London saying the app was “not fit and proper” to operate in the capital.

Joe Herron - President of the Taxi Driver's Federation here - says Uber is not safe enough for Ireland.

"They're using private cars to do public service vehicle work. That's the way it works," said Mr Herron.

"Taxis are highly regulated and are subject to inspection at all times and subject to being interviewed by inspectors from the National Transport Authority."

READ MORE: All you need to know about Uber’s courtroom bid to carry on in London

- Digital Desk