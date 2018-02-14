Taxi driver tells rugby rape trial alleged victim 'crying and sobbing throughout' journey home

The jury in Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding’s rape trial has heard from the taxi driver who took the complainant home after the alleged attack.

The Ireland and Ulster rugby teammates deny raping the then 19-year-old student at Jackson’s home in Belfast in June 2016.

Picture: Alan Lewis, PhotopressBelfast.co.uk

Rory Harrison from Manse Road in Belfast shared the taxi with her. He's accused of trying to cover up what happened.

The driver told the court the woman seemed very upset and was "crying and sobbing throughout" the journey back to hers.

He said Mr. Harrison either made or took a phone call on the way there and was "talking in code" to whoever was on the other end.

He said he remembered him saying: "She is with me now. She’s not good. I’ll call you in the morning".

Rory Harrison

- Digital Desk