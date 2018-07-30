Taxi driver attacked by four members of same family was stabbed six times by teen over fare dispute

Gordon Deegan

An Ennis-based taxi driver who was set upon by four members of the same family and stabbed six times by a then 17-year-old male in a dispute over a fare said that he will not be intimidated by any of them.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Abi Ohiku, in his victim impact statement, recalled how James Sherlock and three of his sons set upon him in June of last year in a dispute over a taxi-fare in an Ennis housing estate.

In his victim impact statement, Mr Ohiku said to them: “What kind of human beings are you to bring such in-humane treatment on me?”

James Sherlock.

The youngest Sherlock involved in the incident, Jordan Sherlock now 18, but 17 at the time, stabbed Mr Ohiku six times with a pen knife near his former home at Dromard, Ennis on June 9, 2017.

Garda Noelle Bergin told the court that Jordan Sherlock has no previous convictions but did first come to the attention of Garda in 2009 - Mr Sherlock would have been nine at the time.

Mr Ohiku wept in court as CCTV footage of the attack was shown and cried again when Det Garda Damien O'Connor read out his victim impact statement.

In the case, the three other Sherlocks involved in the incident, James Sherlock (49), Declan Sherlock (23) and Damien Sherlock (26) all formerly of Dromard, Ennis have amassed a combined total of 155 previous convictions.

Damien Sherlock has 110 previous convictions with Declan Sherlock having 24 and James Sherlock having 21 previous convictions.

Garda Noelle Bergin described James Sherlock as “an aggressive male when dealing with Gardaí”. Garda Bergin said that widower, Mr Sherlock has since relocated his family to Co Leitrim.

In his victim impact statement, Mr Ohiku said that he thinks “about my blood that was gushing from the six stab wounds that you have inflicted upon me every day and I have not been able to erase that from my head and mind”.

Mr Ohiku said: “The 9th of June is a day I will remember for a long time- the beating and stabbing that you inflicted on me in the attack that night has left me with a huge physical and psychological problems.”

He added: “I wish to state that I will not be intimidated by any of you and I am determined to make a full physical and psychological recovery from the incident and move on with my life.”

Det O'Connor told the court that Mr Ohiku had a dispute with Damien Sherlock over a fare after dropping him to his home and Mr Ohiku gave chase when Mr Sherlock fled from his taxi outside Mr Sherlock’s former home at Dromard Ennis.

CCTV footage shows Mr Ohiku apprehending Mr Sherlock when chasing him down a cul de sac but then shows chilling footage of other members of the Sherlock family converging on Mr Ohiku where a struggle ensues.

Det O'Connor said that a young girl had alerted James Sherlock that a man had taken hold of one of his sons.

The footage shows Jordan Sherlock stab Mr Ohiku six times before James Sherlock trips him up. The footage also shows Declan Sherlock strike Mr Ohiku in the face with his fist.

Jordan Sherlock has pleaded guilty to assault causing harm of Mr Ohiku and possession of a knife while the three other Sherlocks pleaded guilty to affray on the same date.

Judge Keys has adjourned sentencing to October. James Sherlock and Jordan Sherlock have been remanded on bail while Damien Sherlock and Declan Sherlock remain in custody.