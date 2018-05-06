Tax-payer to fund €385,000 spend on staff uniforms at Leinster House and Arás an Uachtaráin

By Gordon Deegan

The tax-payer is set to foot the almost €400,000 bill on new bespoke, tailored uniforms for staff at Leinster House and Áras an Uachtaráin.

The projected spend on the new ‘made to measure’ uniforms for staff members at Leinster House is expected to total €350,000 and the bill for uniforms serving President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin is expected to total €35,000 bringing the overall total to €385,000.

The supply contract is for a three year period with a one year option extension and the successful bidder will have to supply a host of different clothing items in ‘personal uniform packs’ for the staff.

For the workers of the Houses of the Oireachtas at Leinster House, the successful firm will have to supply ties raps and clip ons for Captains of the Guard and caps, suits, overcoats, socks, belts, trousers for all male head Ushers.

The supplier will also have to provide skirts, trousers, scarfs, nylon black socks, long sleeve shirts and coats for female ushers at the seat of Government.

All ushers will be provided with gloves and epaulettes which are ornamental shoulders pieces on the uniforms.

At Arás an Uachtaráin, the supplier must provide VIP Áras jackets, waistcoats, trousers along with workwear for females while males will be provided with clothing that includes Áras VIP Jackets and trousers along with work wear.

To assist firms seeking the tenders they are required to carry out site visits to view the uniforms currently in use at Leinster House and Arás an Uachtaráin.

As part of the contract, the successful supplier will be required to initially measure all members of staff and following manufacture of the garments shall then provide a “try on” of all uniform garments.

The tender documentation states that “the ‘try on’ is to ensure a proper fit of all garments prior to delivery, and the provision of this service is mandatory”.

The tender also states that in the measuring exercise, should a member of staff refuse to comply with these requirements the supplier is to note that person’s record and to notify the client.

The tender states that no “personal uniform pack” is to be issued to any member of staff who has not complied fully with this requirement.

Firms seeking to bid for the lucrative clothing supply contracts have until June 26th to do so.