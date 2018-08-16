Tax breaks proposed to attract construction workers home to Ireland

Tax breaks are being proposed for construction workers who return home to Ireland to work in the industry.

The Construction Industry Federation said it is one of a number of measures needed to fill a looming skills shortage.

In its pre-budget submission, the CIF proposes a tax allowance for relocation costs to help skilled workers to come home.

It is also calling for grants for construction sector apprentices.

Jeanette Mair from the CIF thinks more needs to be done to attract young people in the building trade.

She said: "We're also looking at initially to devise a marketing campaign and alleviate the other barriers for people returning home from abroad, such as the cost of insurance."

Digital Desk