Taoiseach writes to FF leader to extend Confidence and Supply Agreement

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is understood to have written to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin with the aim of beginning talks on extending the Confidence and Supply Agreement for another two years, according to RTÉ.

Both parties are scheduled to meet tomorrow to discuss the Budget, which is five weeks away.

In recent days Micheál Martin has repeated that negotiations around the Confidence and Supply Agreement can only begin after the Budget.

Many senior figures in the party believe the deal could be extended by a year.

Fine Gael hopes to secure the deal for another two years to ensure stability.

Digital Desk