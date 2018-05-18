Taoiseach 'would anticipate' new abortion legislation by end of year if amendment repealed

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he thinks new abortion legislation could be in place by the end of the year if next week's referendum is passed.

Mr Varadkar has said he hopes all TDs and Senators will support the Government proposals if the people decide to remove the Eighth Amendment.

There is just one week left until polling day and the Taoiseach believes the referendum will be passed.

Mr Varadkar says, if it is, he wants to see new laws in place as soon as possible.

He said: "I'd anticipate that we would be able to have that legislation through the Dáil and Seanad before the end of the year, but bear in mind we don't have a majority as a government in the Dáil and the Seanad.

"Also, I don't think it is something that the Dáil or Seanad would want to rush."

- Digital Desk