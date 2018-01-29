Taoiseach: Without repealing the 8th Amendment, we can never change our abortion laws

A referendum on Ireland's constitutional restriction on abortion will take place by the end of May, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced.

Citizens will be asked whether they want to retain the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution - that enshrines equal rights for the mother and unborn - or repeal it and replace it with an enabling provision that allows the Dáil to legislate on the issue, Mr Varadkar said.

The Taoiseach said if people voted to repeal, the Government would then table draft legislation that would allow for unrestricted abortion up to 12 weeks into pregnancy.

After a four-hour cabinet meeting on the contentious issue at Government Buildings, Mr Varadkar said: "I know this will be a difficult decision for the Irish people to make.

"I know it is a very personal and private issue and for most of us it is not a black and white issue, it is one that is grey - the balance between the rights of a pregnant woman and the foetus or unborn."

Mr Varadkar said Health Minister Simon Harris would prepare draft legislation proposing laws allowing for unrestricted abortions up to 12 weeks that would be published prior to the referendum.

Those proposed law changes would only be tabled on the floor of the Dáil for a vote in the event of the referendum backing repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

Leo Varadkar says his views have evolved and lots went into his decision to support abortion without restriction for up to 12 weeks #8Committee pic.twitter.com/Ic0II4vXGL — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) January 29, 2018

Mr Varadkar said the draft laws would only permit abortion after 12 weeks in "exceptional circumstances", such as a serious risk to the life or health of the woman or in the event of a fatal foetal abnormality.

Addressing the press after a four-hour Cabinet meeting on the contentious issue, the Taoiseach said if the Eighth Amendment was repealed abortion would "no longer be an article in the constitution, rather a personal, private matter for women and their doctors".

Update 10.33pm: Health Minister Simon Harris said the Government was moving towards giving Irish people a chance to have their say on the issue of abortion for the first time since 1983.

"The Constitution is not the place for us to address this aspect of women's healthcare," he said.

"Change cannot happen in this country in this area," as long as the 8th Amendment remains in place.

Simon Harris said he hoped to publish the Referendum Bill at the start of March, which will prepare the way for a referendum in late May. Ministers have also agreed to establish a referendum commission.

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone said: "The way has been cleared for the people to have their say."

"It is my firm hope we will have a respectful debate based on the facts," she added.

Minister Zappone said she hoped that Ireland would be some day soon a country where abortion is "safe, legal and rare".

The Taoiseach said the referendum would ask voters whether they supported the removal of Article 40.3.3 from the Constitution and insert wording to the effect that "provision can be made by law for the regulation of the termination of pregnancies".

The decision to hold a referendum was unanimous among Cabinet, the Taoiseach said.

Mr Varadkar said he had thought "long and hard" before deciding to support abortion without restriction in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

He said he came to that view after listening to medical experts, the public, his own Fine Gael party, ministers and friends.

"Above all I have listened to women," he said.

Mr Varadkar added: "The question has to be a yes or no one - do we reform our abortion laws or do we leave them as they are?

"For my part I will advocate a yes vote. My own views have evolved over time - life experience does that."

Mr Varadkar said: "The saddest and loneliest journey is made by Irish women who travel to foreign countries to end their pregnancies. That doesn't have to happen."

Mr Harris said: "Just because an issue is complex or sensitive it does not mean it can be ignored.

"I welcome the decision the Government has made. It is very important to stress any legislation to amend the constitution would remain subject to review.

"The Government does not intend to, or wish to, limit the power of our courts to interpret law. Anyone who wants any change to our regime it is necessary to repeal the Eighth.

"This issue is not going away. It is time for the people of Ireland to have their say on that."

Mr Varadkar repeated that without repealing the 8th Amendment, no change was possible in Ireland's abortion laws.

Update 10.27pm: A referendum on the Eighth Amendment will be held at the end of May, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced.

At a press conference following a special Cabinet meeting on the Eighth Amendment, the Taoiseach said: "We cannot continue to export our problems and import our solutions".

Confirming that the Government has agreed to hold a referendum on the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution, he said: "We know women obtain abortion pills through the post.

"We already have abortion in Ireland - unsafe, unregulated and unlawful. I don't believe the Constitution is the place for making absolute statements on medical or moral issues.

"As a former Minister for Health I don't think we can continue with a situation where women are risking their lives with online medicines."

Mr Varadkar acknowledged this would be "a difficult decision for the Irish people to make...It's not a black and white issue; it is grey."

Taoiseach @campaignforleo says he backs repealing 8th Amendment and legalising abortion up to 12 weeks #iestaff pic.twitter.com/Bs6iXkqBJ2 — McConnellDaniel (@McConnellDaniel) January 29, 2018

He called for a respectful debate on all sides.

He said that while he was Minister for Health, he became convinced that abortion had "no place in our Constitution".

He added: "Doctors seeking advice on what to do in difficult (maternity) situations should seek it in medical guidelines, not in Bunreacht na hÉireann."

Nearly 2,000 women take abortion pills each year, without any medical advice. He said this was "sure to result in another tragedy".