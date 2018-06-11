Taoiseach will not allow GPs tell women who want abortion 'you are on your own love'

The Taoiseach has said doctors who refuse to refer women to medics providing abortions will not be tolerated once the service is rolled-out.

Leo Varadkar said he would not allow doctors to put across a message of "you are on your own love" to women and they will be required to refer on to those providing the service.

It comes as the National Association of General Practitioners passed motions calling for an "opt-in" system for termination services during an emergency meeting at the weekend and said that onward referral of a patient should not be compulsory.

Mr Varadkar has said he believes there will be no difficulties with an opt-in system as only around 60 GPs will be required.

The Taoiseach said: "If you think about it, roughly 4,000 women every year in Ireland choose to end their pregnancies. That works out at about 12 terminations a day of which six can be done through medical abortion, that is taking the abortion pill.

"That is about six a day that can be done in a primary care setting without having to go to a hospital. There are 4,000 GPs in the country so we don’t need 4,000 GPs to provide this service.

I am not sure we even need more than 50 or 60 quite frankly when you consider that only around six women a day will seek the service. So it will certainly be opt-in.

Speaking in Dublin this morning, Mr Varadkar added: "No GP will be required to provide the service so we are very happy to accept the principle that it will be opt-in and indeed the legislation will provide for GPs to have a conscientious objection.

"But what we can’t allow is this suggestion that a GP who does not provide the service will then refuse to refer their patient on to somebody who would.

"Because essentially that is the equivalent of 'you are on your own love' and we are not going to have that in Ireland any more."