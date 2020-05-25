Taoiseach was 'in line with public health guidance' while sunbathing in Phoenix Park

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he adhered to public health guidance while he was visiting the Phoenix Park in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

A video emerged on Twitter of Mr Varadkar meeting friends with his partner Matthew Barrett in the popular Dublin park.

Appears original has been removed but at Patriot Analytica we archive everything.#varadkar #NotMyTaoiseach pic.twitter.com/zfLI6I0Ul9 — Chopper (@ProfChopper) May 24, 2020

It has not been confirmed when the video was taken.

Photos have also emerged on social media of the Taoiseach in the park with his partner and two friends.

@LeoVaradkar Working on his tan in the Phoenix Park!!

No social distancing No mask No gloves,this was all a scam and he along with his unelected cohorts caused death in this country!!#Criminals pic.twitter.com/7Y1mlyj255 — Professor JennyQ (@jenny87797866) May 24, 2020

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach said: "The Taoiseach was in the Phoenix Park with his partner Matt and two friends on Sunday Afternoon, in line with public health guidance.”

“He was within 5km of the Stewards Lodge, where he is staying during the Covid Emergency."

The spokesperson added the Taoiseach was staying at Stewards Lodge as it has secure office and video conferencing facilities.

He is paying a nightly fee to stay there.