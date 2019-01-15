Taoiseach warns Ireland ‘not yet ready’ as no deal Brexit looms

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith, Daniel McConnell and Juno McEnroe

British prime minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal will be torn to shreds in a crucial Westminster vote tonight, just hours after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admitted Ireland may not be fully prepared for a no deal crisis.

MPs will finally get to vote on the EU divorce in the House of Commons this evening after a month of delays in a ballot predicted to see the deal lose by more than 200 votes.

Should this happen, the result will be one of the most crushing defeats in British history, leave the current UK-EU Brexit deal in tatters — and put Ireland in the direct firing line of a no-deal Brexit fallout.

With just 10 weeks until the UK-EU March 29 divorce date, Ms May last night urged MPs to back her deal, saying to do anything else will risk the break-up of Britain, an article 50 delay until July, a general election or even cause a second referendum.

In a speech at a factory in Stoke on Trent, Ms May warned voting down her deal will make it more likely Brexit will be scrapped entirely than a no deal Brexit being allowed to happen.

However, her pleas — which were supported by a letter from Brussels again outlining the Brexit backstop is temporary — fell on deaf ears, with Brexiteers and DUP members vowing to scrap her deal, and British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn threatening a no confidence motion that could force her to resign.

With the risk of a damaging no deal Brexit set to increase dramatically due to tonight’s vote, Ireland’s Cabinet will today formally begin fast-tracking worst case scenario emergency plans in a bid to protect the country from the fallout.

Speaking at Fine Gael’s think-in yesterday before the return of the Dáil after its winter break today, Mr Varadkar said his Government is doing all it can to protect Ireland from the worst effects of a no deal Brexit.

However, asked specifically about Dublin and Rosslare ports — both of which were highlighted in a cabinet memo before Christmas as being ill-equipped to cope with a no deal Brexit onslaught — Mr Varadkar admitted: “The ports will be Brexit ready as will Dublin Airport, but I shouldn’t pretend to anyone there can be any country fully prepared for Brexit, there is no good Brexit... We will be prepared, but I’m not going to pretend everything will be fine.”

At a Cabinet meeting this morning overseen by Mr Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney, the Irish Examiner understands ministers will also be told that while Brexit could still be reversed, it is time to prepare for the worst. In four detailed memos on health, transport, the common travel area, and emergency legislation, the cabinet will be told:

Hospital access to breast milk for premature babies could be hampered in a no deal Brexit as current supplies come from Fermanagh in the North;

Access to up to 45 drugs for vulnerable patients could be delayed, although stockpiling of drugs may be ruled out as existing Irish supplies can last eight to 10 weeks

And that extra land may have to be purchased at Rosslare and Dublin ports to cope with increased customs checks, an issue that could take months to resolve.

READ MORE: Corbyn accuses May of trying to blackmail Labour MPs over Brexit deal vote

During the same meeting, Government chief whip Sean Kyne will also say 45 law changes will be needed in 17 areas — including cross-border train services, electricity, immigration rules and employment — if a no deal Brexit strikes.

The alterations will be rolled into a single “omnibus” bill which a Government source said will be “so there will be no time for the [Oireachtas] drafters to draft anything else”.

However, despite the preparations — which Mr Coveney will brief opposition leaders on today at 5pm — concerns are growing Ireland will still not be fully prepared for a no deal Brexit in just two months’ time.