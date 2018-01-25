Taoiseach wants airtight legal agreement on border between UK and Ireland

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says that the border agreement reached between Ireland and the UK in December must be translated into a legal document.

Mr Varadkar is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, along with the British Prime Minister Theresa May and other world leaders.

In a series of meetings today, the Taoiseach will reaffirm Ireland's commitment to the EU and encourage people to do business here.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Mr Varadkar said that an airtight border agreement is crucial.

The Taoiseach said: "What we had in December was the joint report agreed between the United Kingdom and the European Union and we are very happy with that outcome.

"It contains commitments that we sought and needed, so now the next thing is to translate that into the legal text in the withdrawal agreement.

"And we also to begin negotiations on the transition phase that allows people to adapt to any permanent changes that take place."