Taoiseach visiting EU capitals to discuss Brexit

The Taoiseach is visiting a number of EU capitals this week to discuss the ongoing Brexit negotiations.

Leo Varadkar is going to be in Zagreb today.

He will meet President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and the Speaker of the Parliament, Gordan Jandrokovic.

He will also discuss other significant issues like economic matters with his counterparts.

Tomorrow he travels to Bucharest.

Digital Desk