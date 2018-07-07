Taoiseach upbeat on new Brexit proposals after 'good phone call' with Theresa May

The Taoiseach has said that he enjoyed a 'good phone call' with Theresa May today.

Leo Varadkar welcomed the proposals from the British Government, which he stated "can input into talks on the future relationship" - adding that he will await detail in next week's white paper before agreeing an EU position.

Earlier, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said that no matter what the outcome of the negotiations on the future of the EU and Britain - a hard border will be avoided.

Mr Coveney also cautiously welcomed the UK latest Brexit proposals, but said they need detailed consideration.

As a passionate Brexiteer with huge optimism about future as a free trading nation, I agree with the PM that keeping the UK together is vital. Alignment on goods, with Parliament sovereign on each decision, free to trade, no more vast payments, ending free movement - good for UK https://t.co/9ZKQkxSaXc — Andrea Leadsom MP (@andrealeadsom) July 7, 2018

The British-Irish Chamber of Commerce has given a cautious welcome to the UK Cabinet agreement.

"We welcome the fact that the UK Government, who we've been urging for months, to tell us exactly what kind fo Brexit the UK actually wants, have now tld us what that is, and that's to be welcomed," said Director general John Mc Grane.

"We know that as far as trading goods, there's a lot in it to be appreciated in terms of the ability to make sure that goods trade as freely as possible from and to the UK with Ireland and with the rest of the EU."

- Digital desk