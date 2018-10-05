Taoiseach unclear on proposed Canada-style Brexit deal offered by Donald Tusk

The EU is prepared to offer the UK an alternative to the British Prime Minister's current Brexit proposals, a change which Boris Johnson is calling a "superb way forward".

The former British Foreign Secretary, and many other Tory Brexiteers, support a Canada-style free trade agreement.

And European Council President Donald Tusk is suggesting it could be a solution.

But it is still not clear how this idea would avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland.

"The EU has been offered not just a Canada deal but a Canada+++ deal," said Mr Tusk.

"Much further reaching on trade, on internal security and on foreign policy co-operation.

“And this offer remains in place. The EU is serious about getting the best possible deal. Even though we haven’t changed our minds that the consequences of Brexit will be negative, for both sides.”

The Taoiseach says he is not sure what the alternative Brexit deal, suggested by the EU, really means.

Theresa May is under increased pressure about her stalled Brexit plans and many Tories support the newly suggested deal.

But Leo Varadkar is not even sure what it really means - after the deal was described by Donald Tusk as 'Canada Plus Plus Plus'.

"If we do negotiate a Canada Plus Plus Plus Minus whatever brackets asterix, it is going to take the transition period to negotiate that agreement and there is a possibility that an agreement of that nature that would be unique would take more than that transition period to do," said Mr Varadkar.

Following talks in Brussels with the Taoiseach, Mr Tusk said the EU remained committed to securing a deal with the UK which maintained a relationship that was “as close and as special as possible”.

His intervention comes after Mrs May told the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham that her Chequers plan was the only proposal which would avoid the imposition of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Mrs May is adamant she will not accept the EU’s proposed “backstop” arrangement which would effectively see Northern Ireland remain in the customs union if there was no wider deal – requiring checks on goods going between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Mr Tusk said the EU remained “united behind Ireland” and the need to “preserve the Northern Ireland peace process”.

“Despite the UK Government’s rejection of the original EU backstop proposal we will not give up seeking a workable solution that fully respects the Good Friday Agreement as well as the integrity of the single market and customs union,” he said.

