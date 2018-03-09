Taoiseach to thank Native American tribe for help during Famine

The Taoiseach will visit a Native American tribe that donated money to Ireland during the famine.

As part of his St Patrick's Day trip to the US, Leo Varadkar will visit the Choctaw Nation in Oklahoma next week.

In 1847, the tribe raised $170 for famine relief in Ireland, a figure which would be worth thousands in today's money.

It came just over 15 years after the Choctaw had been driven from their own lands and resettled.

The Taoiseach says he is captivated by their story and wants to renew one of Ireland's oldest connections with the US during his visit next week.

