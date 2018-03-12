Taoiseach to meet Theresa May at Stormont for power-share talks

The Taoiseach will meet the British Prime Minister in Belfast later in a bid to progress talks on forming a government in Northern Ireland.

A deal between Sinn Féin and the DUP looks closer after progress was made last week.

Leo Varadkar and Theresa May will meet with the political parties in Northern Ireland later hoping their combined influence might steer these talks home.

It has been more than a year since Northern Ireland had a dedicated government, and the Taoiseach has warned it may be years before the Executive is re-established if this round of negotiations fails.

Last week significant progress was made on the contentious issue of Irish language legislation in the north.

There is now hopes a deal to resume power-sharing could be done as early as this week.

Both Leo Varadkar and Theresa May are expected to tell the parties involved they believe the only way forward for Northern Ireland is to fully re-establish the Stormont Executive.

The British Prime Minister will say they are ready to introduce legislation to do that as soon as possible following any deal.

Mary Lou McDonald will also attend the talks today for the first time as leader of Sinn Féin.

McDonald says Brexit has created new divisions in Northern Ireland.

She said: "Brexit is an absolute disaster, Brexit and the Good Friday Agreement are mutually incompatible it is as simple as that.

"If I am honest, I sense a real resentment amongst Irish people, that Ireland potentially becomes the collateral damagein a power play within the Torys in London.

