Taoiseach to meet South Korea's Lee Nak-yon

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will meet with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Lee Nak-yon at Government Buildings today.

This is the first time since 1990 that a Prime Minister of South Korea has visited Ireland.

The Taoiseach and Prime Minister Lee are expected to discuss positive bilateral relations between Ireland and South Korea, and the strong growth in trade and investment between the two countries.

Mr Varadkar hopes to discuss the progress that's being made in discussions on re-opening the Korean market for Irish beef exports.

They are also expected to discuss matters including Brexit and the evolving situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Prime Minister Lee will also pay a courtesy call to President Michael D. Higgins during his visit.