Taoiseach to meet Donald Trump at White House today

Leo Varadkar will come face to face with Donald Trump for the first time when he meets him at the White House later today.

He is expected to raise a number of issues with the US President including the prospect of a trade war with Europe.

The Taoiseach will look for some assurances from Trump on the trade front with his recent tarrifs on goods threatening to spark a trade war with Europe.

He will also raise the issue of the undocumented Irish with the government hopeful some arrangement can be reached.

The Taoiseach has said in the past he would raise LGBT rights if he had the chance in the White House - and while he has said that he will mention it to Mike Pence this week, he has not confirmed if it will be part of the conversation with Donald Trump.

Leo Varadkar says dealing with a potential trade war between the EU and US will be a priority.

"The way these meetings work, when it's two heads of Government meeting, or two Ministers meeting, or two Cabinet Secretaries meeting, you have about 40 minutes

"And you have all the things that you really want to cover, and afterwards you always get asked: 'Did you mention this?', 'Did you raise that?', 'Did you mention this?', 'Did you raise that?', and you can't cover everything

"But very high in that list, I think, is going to be trade, and the risk of a drift in relationships between America and the European Union."

Leo Varadkar does not plan to bring up the issue of Russia after the events of the past few days, saying he wants to speak to British Prime Minister Theresa May to get her views about the alleged poisoning of a former Russian spy in the UK

Donald Trump and the Taoiseach will meet for about 45 minutes in the White House later on, where Mr Varadkar will also re-issue the invitation to visit Ireland.

- Digital desk