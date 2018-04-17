Taoiseach to honour emergency workers who provided vital help during Storm Ophelia and Emma

The Taoiseach is honouring a number of organisations and people who went above and beyond during Storm Ophelia and Storm Emma.

Leo Varadkar is hosting a special event at Dublin Castle tonight for emergency workers and others who provided vital help during the bad weather.

The Independent Radio Sector is among those being honoured for broadcasting information during the storms.

Independent Broadcasters of Ireland Chairman John Purcell says people worked hard through the difficult conditions.

He said: "When the going gets tough, the tough get going and there were many instances all over the country where people really rose to the challenge, both to the extreme wind and rain of Storm Ophelia and then the snow and unbelievable icy conditions that gripped the country not too long ago.

"But radio was there as well."

Fishermen at Glen Pier, Ballinskelligs, Kerry during Storm Ophelia.

- Digital Desk