Taoiseach to hold live Facebook Q&A discussion on abortion referendum

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced that he will conduct a question and answer session tomorrow on the Eight Amendment referendum.

In a post on his Twitter and Facebook accounts, Mr Varadkar said he will be hosting a live discussion on his Facebook page with a panel of experts who will be available to answer peoples' questions on the abortion referendum.

The live video will begin at 8.10pm tomorrow evening.

In the meantime, Mr Varadkar invited people to post any questions they have on his social media posts.

