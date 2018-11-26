Taoiseach to discuss needs for border Protestant communities with Grand Secretary of the Orange Lodge

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to meet the Grand Secretary of the Orange Lodge today.

Mr Varadkar and Reverend Mervyn Gibson will discuss issues affecting its members in the Republic of Ireland at Government Buildings.

Reverend Gibson will discuss matters relating to Protestant schools here, as well as the infrastructure and cultural needs of border Protestant communities.

They will also talk about support for tourism projects, Orange Halls, Sporting facilities and Community Hubs.

