Taoiseach to discuss human rights issues with Donald Trump during Irish visit

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has promised to raise human rights and migration issues with US President Donald Trump when he visits Ireland in November.

Mr Trump, is to visit Ireland in November, it has been confirmed.

The White House announced tonight that he will visit Ireland for two days as part of his planned trip to Europe as part of the 100th anniversary commemorations of the end of the First World War on November 11.

The visit will Mr Trump’s first trip to Ireland since his inauguration as President of the United States in January 2017.

It is understood his trip will be split between Dublin and his Clare golf course in Doonbeg.

He was last in Ireland in 2014 when he was greeted by then Minister for Finance Michael Noonan and other local officials at Shannon Airport as he exited his jet, to some controversy.

Both Enda Kenny and Leo Varadkar invited Mr Trump to Ireland during the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Washington.

Speaking alongside Mr Varadkar in the Oval Office in March, Mr Trump said he would “love to” visit Ireland, pointing out he had a golf course there. “I look forward to being there. It’s a great country,” he said.

A spokesman for Mr Varadkar told the Irish Examiner: “"The Taoiseach understands that President Trump will stop in Ireland for a brief visit on his way to or from the Armistice commemorations in Paris.”

“It will be an opportunity to follow up on the issues discussed in the White House in March including migration, trade, climate change and human rights issues."

Mr Trump bought the five-star Doonbeg Lodge and Golf Club for an estimated €15 million in 2014. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar drew criticism during the St Patrick's Day trip when he revealed he made a call to Clare County Council when he was Minister for Tourism over a proposal to build a wind farm near the resort.

The council ultimately turned down the application for the windfarm.

Mr Trump’s visit will take place a week after the mid-term elections where Republicans are expected to face a tough battle to retain control of the House of Representatives and potentially the Senate.

The US president confirmed earlier this month that he would the centenary commemorations to mark the end of World War I in Paris on November 11th after cancelling a proposed military parade in Washington DC.