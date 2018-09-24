Taoiseach to attend Nelson Mandela Peace Summit today

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will attend the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit in New York today.

The Summit, which is being held at UN headquarters, honours the 100th anniversary of Mr Mandela's birth and celebrates his legacy.

It will be attended by up to 100 heads of state and government.

The Taoiseach will address the plenary session and will also hold a number of bilateral meetings, during which he will raise Ireland's campaign for an elected seat at the UN Security Council for the 2021-2022 term.

UN headquarters

Digital Desk