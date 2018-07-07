Taoiseach says Fianna Fáil relations not as bad as people believe

The Taoiseach says relations with the Fianna Fáil leader are not as bad as people may think.

Leo Varadkar was responding to claims made by Micheál Martin that he was "prickly".

The Taoiseach was visiting Micheál Martin's home county of Cork yesterday and was questioned about the relationship between the two leaders.

In Cork today for a series of @FineGael events. Just arrived at the Silver Springs. pic.twitter.com/ZS1P2QR9ne — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) July 6, 2018

Speaking to Cork's 96 Fm, he said that they had agreed to meet this week but could not find a suitable date: "He agreed to meet but wasn't able to find time in the diary to meet this week.

"But hopefully he will be free next week and we will be able to discuss relations and the functioning of the confidence supply agreement.

"I don't think they [relations] are as bad as people may believe or are making out.

"But ultimately we are the government and they are the opposition so relations are probably better than they are in traditional circumstances between government and opposition."

