Taoiseach says Britain can't have its cake and eat it too when it comes to Brexit
Leo Varadkar says Britain can't have its cake and eat it too when it comes to Brexit.
The cabinet held a special meeting in Kerry yesterday to consider contingency plans for a no deal Brexit.
Airlines have raised questions over whether flights could operate between Ireland and the UK in the event of a no deal exit from the EU.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says it is a possibility.
He said:
- Digital Desk
