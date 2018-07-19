Taoiseach says Britain can't have its cake and eat it too when it comes to Brexit

Leo Varadkar says Britain can't have its cake and eat it too when it comes to Brexit.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The cabinet held a special meeting in Kerry yesterday to consider contingency plans for a no deal Brexit.

Airlines have raised questions over whether flights could operate between Ireland and the UK in the event of a no deal exit from the EU.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says it is a possibility.

He said:

The situation at the moment is that the UK is part of the single European sky. If they leave the EU they are not and that does mean if there was a no-deal hard Brexit next March, the planes would not fly and Britain would be an island in many ways. That is something they need to think about.

- Digital Desk