Taoiseach: 'Only a matter of time' before someone dies taking unregulated abortion pill

The Taoiseach has warned it is 'only a matter of time' before someone dies after taking abortion pills which were purchased online.

Leo Varadkar told Today with Sean O'Rourke that if there is a no result next week, it is only a matter of time before someone haemorrhages or bleeds to death after taking unregulated abortion pills.

"I think it's only a matter of time before somebody loses their life as a result of taking one of those pills over the internet. Let's not wait for this to happen," he said on RTE Radio 1.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

The Taoiseach sais he often dealt with patients' crisis pregnancies when he was a practising GP.

"I worked as a GP for years and worked in obstetrics and gynaecology in Holles St. and St. James' so I did deal with crisis pregnancies.

My experience was that the person that was coming before you really had their reasons. They would seek information essentially, it isn't possible, you're not allowed to refer people in Ireland.

He said in the early stages of pregnancy he considered the pregnant woman as his only patient and after the foetus reached viability, after 12 weeks, he treated them as two separate patients.

"I think the patient you are dealing with is the patient who's in front of you and that's the woman. But obviously, at a later stage in pregnancy certainly beyond viability, or where the pregnancy is wanted you treat it in that scenario as two patients."

He described the early stages of pregnancy as "a very different situation".

"I do think there's a difference when you reach the point of viability when a foetus or an unborn child, if you prefer that term, can survive outside the womb.

"I do think there is a difference at that point. Early pregnancy is a very different situation."

He said the referendum is not about deciding when a foetus becomes a baby, but about clarifying our laws.

This referendum is about whether we are going to continue to have a situation where we write into our constitution a requirement that it's effectively a criminal offence for anyone to end a pregnancy or assist someone.

He said he does not believe many pregnant women would fake mental illnesses to end their pregnancies.

"I just don't buy that." He said women who want to end their pregnancies are already going to the UK or taking pills bought online.

Mr Varadkar has said that abortion in Ireland would not be unrestricted if Irish citizens vote to liberalise laws relating to the termination of pregnancy in next week's referendum.

It won't be unrestricted and it won't be on demand.

"No woman who is experiencing crisis pregnancy will be able to go into the pharmacy and bang the table and demand abortion pills. Not that I think anyone would ever do that."

He said a number of restrictions were planned including a requirement that women have to see a doctor and wait 72 hours before making the decision.

He added that the doctor will also have to confirm that the pregnancy is less than 12 weeks.

The Taoiseach said that abortions would only be carried out at licenced institutions or hospitals, that there is no plan to open abortion clinics, and that an abortion clinic could not open up here in Ireland. He said should any apply for a licence, one will not be granted.

There is no provision in the draft legislation for the opening of abortion clinics.

Digital Desk