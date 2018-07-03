Taoiseach: 'It makes sense to extend' Confidence and Supply agreement with Fianna Fáil

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has denied his ministers are "swaggering about" looking for an election.

Junior Minister Finian McGrath hit out at the Fine Gael Ministers suggesting they wanted an election called.

But speaking in New York, Mr Varadkar denied that is the case.

He said: "Not to my knowledge. The Ministers are extremely busy doing their jobs which is to keep our economy safe, create jobs, to negotiate a good outcome to Brexit, to build more houses and to deal with all the challenges we face in health and other areas.

"My view is that we have a Confidence and Supply agreement that should be extended, it makes sense to extend it, we're heading into a period of instability."