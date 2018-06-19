Taoiseach: Invitation to President Trump still stands

The invitation for President Donald Trump to visit Ireland still stands, according to the Taoiseach.

Leo Varadkar says it is better to engage with people you do not agree with.

Donald Trump has described illegal migrants as 'infesting the country' as 2000 children have been detained at the US border in recent months.

There have been calls to boycott any Trump visit to Ireland, but the Taoiseach doesn't agree.

He said: "In terms of the invitation to President Trump... that invitation stands, however, there is no date for a visit and no preparations have been made.

"It is my view that I favour the politics of engagement rather than the politics of boycott or not platform."
