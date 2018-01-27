Taoiseach hopes Davos trip will lead to more investment

The Taoiseach is hoping his trip to the World Economic Forum will lead to more investment in Ireland.

World leaders and businesspeople were among those attending the annual event in Davos over the last few days.

Speaking in his weekly message, Leo Varadkar said the visit was a chance to attract potential investors.

He said: "There were over 60 heads of state and government here, hundreds of business leaders and also some activists as well.

"It was an opportunity to tell Ireland’s story and to pitch for further investment and job creation in Ireland."

