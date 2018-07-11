Taoiseach: FG decision on whether to contest presidential election 'not a simple one'

Fine Gael councillors will be expected to support Michael D Higgins if the party decides to back him for a second term as President.

The parliamentary party will meet this evening to decide whether or not to run a candidate.

It is expected they will opt to back Mr Higgins in his re-election bid.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says elected reps will be expected to back the decision, and not allow Independent candidates into the race.

Mr Varadkar said: "Obviously the decision isn't a simple one as to whether we're contesting or not contesting the election, it's also a decision as to whether we are going to actively support one candidate or not.

"If we decide to actively support a candidate, that would mean active support, not assisting other candidates and contributing to the campaign in all the ways that you normally do in an election campaign."