Taoiseach expects new abortion laws to be in place by January

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says it will be January 1, 2019, before new abortion laws take effect.

He has also warned that trying to change current legislation in the mean time may only delay the overall bill from passing.

The Cabinet gave Health Minister Simon Harris approval to draft the new laws at this morning's meeting.

The Taoiseach says, despite the massive endorsement from the people at the weekend, it will take a while to change the law:

He said: "We will need technical guidelines and it will be necessary to regulate and license the new medicines.

"It is still our anticipation that it will be the end of the year, 1st of January 2019, before we have the given effect of the will of the people, even with the best intentions."