Taoiseach disappointed by Peter Fitzpatrick's decision not to contest next election

The Taoiseach says he is disappointed Peter Fitzpatrick will not be seeking a nomination to run as a Fine Gael candidate in the next General Election.

Leo Varadkar, who is in Drogheda for the Fleadh Cheoil today, told LMFM News he has spoken with the Louth and East Meath Deputy about his decision.

He feels Deputy Fitzpatrick would have been elected again as a TD.

"Well, I spoke to Peter after he made his decision and I'm disappointed he's not going forward again," he said.

"He's a good colleague, a good TD.

"I think he would have cone through the convention, and I think he would have been re-elected again as a TD, but look it - like I say, I spoke to him, he's made his decision for his own reasons and he's going to continue as a Fine Gael TD representing Louth until the next election whenever it comes."

- Digital desk