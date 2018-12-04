Taoiseach denies he was given free meal at Kylie Minogue gig

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has moved to deny he got free food and drink at Monday night's Kylie gig at the 3Arena in Dublin, having been branded a “spoilt brat”.

Mr Varadkar, his partner Dr Matt Barrett, Marriage Equality campaigner Tiernan Brady and friends were granted an audience with the Australian pop star ahead of the gig, which was rescheduled from October.

Mr Brady on the night of the gig posted a picture of the group with the singer on his social media pages.

Then on Facebook, a post which was circulated online claimed the Taoiseach and his entourage, along with two undercover members of An Garda Siochana were shown to a VIP bar at the venue where they had drinks and food.

The post went on to say that Mr Varadkar went to pay but was told that the drinks and food were on the house.

The poster also took issue with the fact that Mr Varadkar or his guests could not “find it in their hearts” to leave a tip to their server.

This prompted Mr Varadkar to take to his Twitter account to deny the version of events as had been portrayed.

I've been made aware of a post on social media saying I had a free meal at a concert the other night. This is not true. There was no meal, we only had drinks and I paid. I have the receipt to prove it too. — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) December 4, 2018

He insisted he paid for the drinks, no food was consumed and he has a receipt for what he got.

Then late tonight, the accusatory message on Facebook was withdrawn and replaced by a grovelling mea culpa by Mr Pol O Muireadhaigh.

“Just to Clarify I was sent a Story about Leo Varadkar T.D. this morning and shared it in good faith. It now appears that it was Inaccurate and I really should have checked before sharing,” he said.

Mr Varadkar was previously called a “tosser” by the band LCD Soundsystem having met them backstage with other Fine Gael ministers at a Dublin gig.