Taoiseach defends length of TDs holidays

The Taoiseach has defended the length of the holidays TDs get.

The Dáil rose last night and will not return until September 18.

But Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says it is not a break for politicians as they have plenty of work to do in their constituencies.

He said: "I appreciate that perception exists, even my own family and friends who know the work I do keep asking me 'will you be available for dinner next week because you're off' but I'm still not.

"I'll be around the country next week and around Europe the week after."

Leo Varadkar.

- Digital Desk