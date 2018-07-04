Taoiseach criticises Irish media at private event in New York

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has reportedly criticised the media at an event in New York, saying it is one of the few issues he agrees upon with US President Donald Trump.

Mr Varadkar, speaking at a private event in New York, is said to have criticised Irish political journalists for being more interested in reporting tittle-tattle and gossip than the important workings of Government.

His comments came as part of a questions and answers session in a lunch hosted by a senior Irish diplomat for about 20 people working in New York.

Mr Varadkar was asked about Mr Trump's attacks on what he describes as “fake news” and is said to have raised eyebrows at what he described as the failings of the Irish media.

A travelling contingent of Irish media in New York for the Government's bid to secure a seat on the United Nations Security Council was not present at the event.

It is understood that Mr Varadkar criticised the national broadcaster RTE in the context of journalists are never held to account when they are wrong.

The comments are said to have been met with some resistance from those present but Mr Varadkar said journalists, even investigative journalists do not always get it right.

It is understood that Mr Varadkar hit out at the Irish Oireachtas press gallery, quipping that there are more of them in Leinster House than TDs.

Known to have a low tolerance for so-called “gossipy” stories, Mr Varadkar accused political journalists of being more concerned about reporting low-grade spats than what he called substantive policy matters.

He is said to have conceded that he was biased given his work and his actions are reported upon by the same journalists he was criticising.

The lunch was attended by almost two dozen members of the Irish diaspora based in New York.

As part of the discussion, Mr Varadkar fielded questions on such matters as the plight of the undocumented Irish in the US, Brexit and the Irish economy.

The Irish Examiner understands that some guests were caught somewhat surprised at Mr Varadkar's comments that he can understand Mr Trump's frustration with the media.

It is understood the Taoiseach made a direct reference to RTE's flagship current affairs programme Prime Time.

A spokeswoman for Mr Varadkar has said he engaged in a wide-ranging discussion which is now being selectively quoted out of context.

She said the Taoiseach believes a free, fair and balanced press is a cornerstone of our democracy.

Responding to the Taoiseach’s comments about the media while in New York, Labour Party Leader Brendan Howlin said:“The Taoiseach may believe that ‘a free, fair and balanced press is the cornerstone of our democracy,’ but his deeds and moral leadership carry more weight.

“No one doubts that Ireland’s links to the United States of America are hugely important, and that such trips to New York are strategically valuable to Ireland’s interests.