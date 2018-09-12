Taoiseach considering 'leak inquiry' to find official who leaked Scally report

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is considering setting up a "leak inquiry" to uncover which high-level official told media the Scally report has advised against a commission of investigation into the cervical cancer tests scandal before victims were informed.

Speaking after the Cabinet's weekly meeting today, a spokesperson for Mr Varadkar was asked if any progress has been made on finding out who may be responsible for what happened.

Noting the fact the Taoiseach was "very disturbed by what happened, and he has every reason to be as well", Mr Varadkar's spokesperson said the Taoiseach is still trying to find out who leaked the information.

However, while saying a rarely used short-term, internal leak inquiry is being considered, the spokesperson added Mr Varadkar "was quite pragmatic about the fact leak inquiries in the past do not have a high success rate".

Political speculation has intensified in the past 48 hours over who may have leaked the suggestion by Dr Scally not to hold a commission of investigation into the cervical cancer tests scandal.

Although it is unclear who of the small number of people who had access to the report before its publication released it early, opposition interest has continued to increase due to legitimate questions over who might benefit from a commission being blocked.