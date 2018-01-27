Taoiseach confirms he will campaign for liberalisation of Ireland’s abortion laws

The Taoiseach will be campaigning for the liberalisation of Ireland’s abortion laws in the upcoming referendum.

Leo Varadkar gave the first indication of his stance in an interview with BBC Radio this morning.

He said Ireland’s current laws are "too restrictive."

He said he "still believes in life" but understands "there are circumstances under which pregnancies can’t continue."

- Digital Desk