Taoiseach confident Eighth Amendment legislation will be passed by end of year if there is yes vote in referendum

By Elaine Loughlin In Austin, Texas

The Taoiseach is confident legislation to replace the Eighth Amendment will be passed by the end of the year if there is a yes vote in the upcoming referendum.

Speaking in Austin, Texas where he is beginning his St Patrick's Day trip to the US, Leo Varadkar said he had tasked Health Minister Simon Harris with producing legislation which can be pushed through the Oireachtas if the public decides to take abortion out of the Constitution.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meets Texas Governor Greg Abbott at the Governors Mansion in Austin at the beginning of his week long visit to the United States of America. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Mr Varadkar met with the Governor of Texas Greg Abbott this morning in his first engagement in the US.

However, speaking after their meeting, Mr Varadkar said he had not raised the issue of LGBT rights with the Governor.

Last year, the Republican Governor signed a law that allows adoption or foster care agencies to refuse to place children with certain prospective parents, including same-sex couples if the provider feels it conflicts with their "sincerely held religious beliefs."

Critics said the Bill to protect the religious rights of faith-based groups in state child welfare programs could be used to discriminate against LGBT families in adoptions.

He has also sought to ban transgender people from using the bathrooms of their choice.

During their meeting, Mr Abbott 's introduced the Taoiseach to his wife Cecilia who has Irish ancestry.

Turning to domestic matters, Mr Varadkar said Government had been working on the legislation that would replace the Eighth Amendment and he is confident this legislation could be passed within the lifetime of the Government.

Mr Varadkar said: "If you remember when I was elected as Taoiseach back in June one of the things that I committed to, I gave every minister two or three things to focus on and one of the things that I gave the Minister for Health to focus on was having a referendum this year, ideally by the summer.

"Notwithstanding a few delays along the way, we are actually on track the legislation is now in the Dáil and I am confident that we can have referendum in May and that would allow us to get legislation through within a matter of months.

"We have been working away on that legislation, the policy paper is already done will be able to publish a draft scheme of general scheme of the legislation, we plan to do that by the end of March and if there is a yes vote in the referendum we would then have a couple of months to get that legislation through.

"So I certainly think that can all be done within this calendar year, within the lifetime of this Government," said the Taoiseach.