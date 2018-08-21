Taoiseach calls on church to introduce mandatory reporting for child sexual abuse

The Taoiseach has called on the church to introduce mandatory reporting for child sexual abuse.

Leo Varadkar also says there should not ever be a statute of limitations for prosecutions in those cases.

However, the Taoiseach refused to say if he would raise the issue with Pope Francis when he meets him on Saturday.

Leo Varadkar says the church can learn from law changes introduced in Ireland.

"It is mandatory for people to report child sex abuse or sex abuse if they are aware of that," said Mr Varadkar.

"And also we have no statute to the limitations when it comes to criminal prosecution.

"While that may not be the law in every country in the world I think it is good practice and perhaps something the church and other institutions might consider implementing.

"Just because it's not the law in every country doesn't mean it isn't the right thing to do."

- Digital Desk