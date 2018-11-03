Taoiseach: Brexit fraying relations between Ireland and Britain

The Taoiseach has said Brexit has undermined the Good Friday Agreement and is fraying relations between Ireland and Britain.

Speaking on RTÉ's Marian Finucane programme, Leo Varadkar said anything that pulls the two communities apart undermines the Good Friday agreement.

Mr Varadkar said he has a good relationship with DUP leader Arlene Foster.

Interview with @campaignforleo this morning continues with questions about the budget and the Confidence and Supply agreement. Listen live on @RTERadio1 pic.twitter.com/b3WRBw8KK5 — Marian Finucane (@MarianRTE) November 3, 2018

He said the DUP and Sinn Féin need to come together and come to an agreement to get the Northern Ireland Assembly up and running again.

Mr Varadkar said that if there was some clarity on Brexit in the next couple of weeks or months, there would be an opportunity to get the Executive up and running again.

He also said Ireland was entering into a potentially difficult period post-Brexit even if an agreement is struck.

He said he couldn't say exactly when everyone would have access to broadband but he said the houses that would be "easiest to do" could be done in the next year or two.

Mr Varadkar said the Government was at a very advanced stage with agreeing a broadband contract.

However, he said he couldn't put a definite time frame on when the remaining 500,000 homes, farms and businesses would have access to broadband because the contract is not yet agreed.

Mr Varadkar said they were working to agree a contract and would know in the next few weeks if that was possible.

He said if this wasn't possible the government would have to have a plan B which could take "very long and be very expensive".

Listen to the full interview here:

Digital Desk